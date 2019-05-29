Barbara Hughes: Thanks for supporting community blood drive

With new procedures in place, donors spent one hour or less at the May 23 blood drive in Steamboat. Their blood donations contributed to 360 lives being saved or enhanced. These donors will never know who they helped but we should all thank them for helping to maintain our nation’s blood supply.

In addition, I want to personally thank the local newspaper, radio stations and businesses for spreading the word about the blood drive and send a special thank you to Soda Creek Pizza and Honey Stinger for providing complimentary pizza and snacks for all donors. I look forward to seeing many of you and thanking you in person at our Aug. 8 blood drive.

Barbara Hughes

Volunteer blood drive coordinator