Zest: Breakfast and lunch all day long at The Egg & I

With more than a decade-long history as one of Steamboat's favorite breakfast spots, The Egg & I is conveniently located in Sundance at Fish Creek, halfway between town and the mountain. The eatery was established in 2004 by locals Bradley and Courtney Moline and its winning formula has made it a local favorite ever since.

While its menu accommodates every taste under the sun, its award-winning eggs Benedict top the list, coming in an array of themes, from the ham, bacon, asparagus and house-roasted crimini mushrooms hiker's Benedict to the homemade grilled crab cake Benedict. Other favorites include a variety of omelettes, specialty waffles and whole-wheat pancakes as well as skillets, including the ham-, bacon- and hollandaise-filled Cambridge, and seasoned steak strips, roasted peppers, onions and crimini mushrooms of the Texas skillet. The Egg & I also caters to those looking for non-egg dishes and other healthier options with favorites like the Vera Cruz chicken and avocado omelette, an egg-white omelette filled with white meat chicken, green chilies, house-roasted tomatoes and onions topped with fresh avocado and Jack and cheddar cheese. A new favorite to the menu is the California avocado toast with its thick-cut, whole-grain toast topped with fresh avocado, extra virgin olive oil, lemon and Maldon sea salt.

Cappuccinos, lattes and other specialty coffee drinks wash it all down, as do fresh juices from the juice bar, like the refreshing kale cooler made with kale, Fuji apples, cucumber and lemon.

For lunch comes such creative sandwiches as the bacon, avocado, chicken, apple, walnut and Arizona turkey, as well as traditional favorites like the classic club and Reuben.

It also carries a complete array of succulent salads and homemade soups.

The Egg & I's large capacity and relaxing patio makes it perfect for family gatherings, business meetings and more, complete with a free private meeting room with Wi-Fi and customizable menus. Catering also is available.

"We serve our entire menu all day long, along with our creative seasonal specials," Moline said. "We have something for everyone in the family."

TheEggandIRestaurants.com, 970-871-4633