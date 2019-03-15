Zest: The beer nerds at Butcherknife Brewing Co.

Butcherknife Brewing Co. operates a 4,000-square-foot brewery with taproom, complete with tasting room and patio. Named for Butcherknife Creek, a tributary of the Yampa River in Steamboat Springs. We are a brewery dedicated to our craft, our community and the great outdoors.

We started Butcherknife because we believe there's a vast difference between a well-designed label and a well-crafted brew. We aren't just beer nerds; we're eco-minded chemists, who brew with a more thoughtful purpose in mind, focusing on quality ingredients, solar energy instead of fossil fuels, and repurposing our waste to benefit local businesses. We focus on the details because the environment isn't just our factory … it's the root of what inspires us.

Our beer is thoughtfully concocted by a team of dedicated, award-winning master brewers with a thirst for tradition. Taking pride in our Bavarian Hefeweizen, locally admired Amputator IPA and our most recent Gold Medal winning Sunshine Express Pale Ale from the 2018 Great American Beer Festival, our team is excited to share our exceptional offerings. Our beers can be found at bars, restaurants, liquor stores and events throughout Colorado. Our taproom offers weekly specials such as half-price Growler Fill Mondays, Steintag Fridays (bring favorite stein and we'll fill it for the price of a pint), build your own six-pack options, and $1 off your first pint when you ride your bike.

We have beer styles to suit every palate. Come by and discover your favorites in our solar-powered, dog-friendly taproom at 2875 Elk River Road. Because passion doesn't take a day off, and neither do we, we're here seven days a week.

ButcherknifeBrewing.com, 970-879-2337