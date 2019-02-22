Zest: Decades-old family recipes the star at Fiesta Jalisco

With six restaurants in Colorado, including its mainstay in Steamboat at 455 Anglers Drive, Fiesta Jalisco's success owes itself to its original family recipes and great food, service and atmosphere.

Inside, you'll find "real Mexican" cuisine, passed down from decades-old family recipes. Every menu item is made fresh daily from scratch, from appetizers to entrees.

Start out with Fiesta Jalisco nachos or a cocktail campechana appetizer, with shrimp and octopus, and then jump into such favorites as flame-broiled carne asada, served with salsa and guacamole on a warmed tortilla; and arroz con pollo, featuring tender sliced chicken breast and fresh mushrooms, onions and green peppers, served with rice, two cheeses and warm tortillas. Small and large combo plates feature everything from enchiladas and burritos to tostadas, chiles rellenos and tamales. Or choose from carnes (meat), pollo (chicken) or mariscos (seafood). It also offers salads, vegetarian meals, children's choices, American dishes and more.

As far as atmosphere, the restaurant features wooden booths and a bar hand-carved in Mexico, as well as colorful Mexican tile work. Paintings and sculptures by Mexican artists adorn the walls, augmenting an ambiance of authentic Mexican music, including mariachi bands.

FiestaJalisco.net, 970-871-6999