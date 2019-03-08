Zest: Bésame’s Latin flavors take you on an intercontinental journey

Sister restaurant to Mambo Italiano, Bésame is Steamboat's destination within a destination, whose Latin flavors are waiting to take you on an intercontinental journey. From a sleek bar with plush, blue velvet chairs to the welcoming dining room lined with colorful Latin artwork, Bésame promises a lively atmosphere and incredible Latin cuisine.

Offering true tastes of Cuba, Argentina, Portugal and Spain, every meal is a rich and romantic experience with the fun and liveliness of an Old World familia dinner. Bésame fuses old and new, with small plates, cold plates, shared plates, entrees and the Hot Zone creating a rich tapestry of flavors. Try tapas like Pulpo a la Parilla , Chile Ahmado, Camarones a la Plancha and Ceviche; and entrees including Paella, our Cubano, Arroz con Pollo and Hamburguesa de Cordero — a lamb burger featuring apricot jelly, harissa, goat cheese, aji criollo, roasted garlic aioli and a chocolate bun. All our beef, pork and lamb is sourced locally. For dessert, delight in coconut flan, churros, tres leches, banana bowl, tartine, ice cream and sorbet.

Our relaxing environment also works great for parties, with a loft available for private functions. From classic to exotic, for cocktails sample our Mojito, Caipirhina, Pisco Sour and classic sangrias. Bright flavors — like guava, mango and coconut — burst forth from concoctions designed to complement our menu. Complete with patio and fresh sugar cane juicer, our bar also features a big selection of Cachaca, tequila and rum.

Our wine list is also carefully curated, with bottles from Argentina, Portugal, Chile, Spain and more. Treat yourself to white varietals including Albaraño, Vinho Verde, Torrontes, Verdejo, Rosado and Txakolina. For reds, enjoy Monastrell, Garnacha, Tempranillo and Rioja. Every bottle offers outstanding flavors to perfectly pair with our menu selections at a great value.

BesameSteamboat.com, 970-761-2561