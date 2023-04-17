Zandee Gallery finds new landscape in downtown Steamboat Springs

Photographer Tim Zandee stands in front of his new location on Monday, Aprill 17, 2023. Zandee is moving his art gallery from the Toriam Plumb Plaza, where it has been located for the past three years, to 703 Lincoln Ave., Unit B 104, in downtown Steamboat Springs.

The sounds of construction surrounded Tim Zandee on Monday, April 17, as the photographer took a seat on a 5-gallon paint pale and smiled while he watched workers transform his retail space into the new location of the Zandee Gallery.

“I am excited to be part of the downtown business community,” Zandee said of moving his business from the Torian Plum Plaza, where he started in December 2019. “I honestly thought of putting a gallery in other towns, but I just have fallen in love with the people of Steamboat.”

The new gallery will fill the space that once was home to Taspen’s Organics. The business still has locations in Boulder, Conifer, Golden and Lone Tree.

Zandee is thankful for the experience of having his photography gallery in the Torian Plum Plaza because it gave him an opportunity to introduce his work to Steamboat Springs, meet locals and invite customers from across the country and around the world to enjoy his landscape photography.

“We met so many great people there, but I know that I will meet even more people downtown,” Zandee said. “I am excited to add images of this beautiful area and images of further travel.”

On Monday, Zandee was excited as he watched workers build new walls and cover them with drywall. He said he has spent the past three months making this day a reality, and he is excited to help with other details before he opens the gallery at 703 Lincoln Ave., Unit B 104, in the next few weeks.

Zandee lives in Broomfield with his wife Kristen and their daughters Olivia, 8, and Evelyn, 7. He said he travels to Steamboat twice a month, or when he has an appointment.

He said his art allows him to enrich other people’s lives by bringing the outdoors indoors with his creative images from locations in Colorado, Montana, Utah and Arizona. He also offers images from Hawaii, the Virgin Islands and Mexico.

“Nature has a way to soothe, center us and ground us,” Zandee said. “If you like nature, you will love Zandee Gallery. I get to share my outdoor experiences, persistence and stories with others.”

When he isn’t opening galleries, Zandee does his best to get behind the lens of a camera.

Zandee said the new gallery offers 2,200 square feet to display his work along with several other new artists including a glass artist. He took over the space on Sunday and had already hired a contractor to come in and start building the walls that will wind through the main section. There will be a gift room in the back with items under $500.

Zandee is also hoping the new location will increase the traffic coming through the gallery. He is shooting to have a grand opening Memorial Day weekend, but depending on how things come together, he may open the doors a little earlier.

He said the gallery will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week in the summer after the grand opening. In the next few weeks, Zandee plans to oversee the renovation and add a new coat of paint in some areas.

“I’m super excited for this to stay part of Steamboat Springs and to be part of the downtown community, Zandee said. “There are very few people who have had an opportunity to be on the mountain, and then also in downtown.”

