YVSC seeks volunteers for four October tree planting events

Aided by volunteers, the Yampa Valley Sustainability Council planted 355 narrowleaf cottonwoods along the south bank of the Yampa in 2020, near River Creek Park in Steamboat Springs. On Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, the 13th annual ReTree event will kick off.

The Yampa Valley Sustainability Council is seeking volunteers for four upcoming tree planting events.

On Saturday, Oct. 1, YVSC will begin its 13th annual ReTree event, which aims to plant approximately 550 trees along the Yampa River over two weekends. The project is designed to increase shade along the river in an effort to reduce water temperatures and improve riparian habitat.

Shifts are available on Oct. 1 or Oct. 8, and volunteers are encouraged to bring their families.

Following ReTree, Trout Unlimited is partnering with the Yampa Valley Climate Crew to restore Trout Creek on an upper section near Oak Creek on Oct. 9. Some stretches of Trout Creek have experienced significant bank erosion, channel incision and habitat degradation.

Beginning around 9 a.m., officials and volunteers will plant native cottonwoods and willows to help stabilize the banks, decrease water temperatures and revitalize the riparian area.

Finally, volunteers can work alongside the National Resources Conservation Service and Trout Unlimited to help restore a 1.5-mile stretch of Elkhead Creek below the Elkhead Reservoir on Oct. 15.

Participants will plant native trees and shrubs to help stabilize the creek banks and revitalize the area. A barbecue will also be held to thank volunteers for their participation.

For more, YVSC.org/Yampa-Valley-Climate-Crew/.