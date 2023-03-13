YVSC recruiting for zero-waste efforts at Bud Light Rocks the Boat concert series
The Yampa Valley Sustainability Council is recruiting for paid positions as part of its efforts, in partnership with Steamboat Resort, to make the 2023 Bud Light Rocks the Boat concert series a zero-waste event.
“We are excited to offer paid opportunities to help YVSC make the Bud Light Rocks the Boat concert series a zero-waste success,” said Dakota Dolan, YVSC’s zero waste coordinator. “By joining our team, you will not only support sustainability efforts in our community but also have the opportunity to enjoy live music and meet new people.”
According to a news release, the goal of the zero-waste initiative is to divert as much event waste from landfills as possible by recycling and providing education. YVSC is paying $20 per hour, and team members will receive training and support from YVSC staff members.
Concerts take place every Saturday, as well as the last two Sundays of the resort’s ski season, at the base area from 3-5 p.m. YVSC team members must be 14 or older and be able to manage waste stations for the duration of their shift.
To sign up for the team, email Dakota Dolan at dakota@yvsc.org, or go to yvsc.org/yvsc-events/.
