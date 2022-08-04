YVSC promotes glass recycling with Erase the Waste program
The Yampa Valley Sustainability Council is kicking off its Erase the Waste program by asking people to pledge to keep glass out of the trash.
The Yampa Valley Sustainability Council and Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment are working together on the new program that’s designed to help better educate Coloradans and Routt County residents.
With that, the YVSC will focus on a new core waste reduction area every month by outlining easy steps everyone can take to improve waste reduction at home and in the office.
According to the YVSC, glass recycling in Colorado is unique because the state has a closed-loop recycling system for glass, meaning that recycled glass is turned into new products in state. Keeping the entire process in Colorado benefits the environment and Coloradans by eliminating emissions from transportation and adding jobs to the economy.
When recycling glass, people should keep in mind that soda, beer, wine and other drink bottles are recyclable, as are pickle, jelly, sauce and baby food jars. Basically, clear, blue, green and brown bottles are all recyclable.
However, windows, ovenware, lightbulbs, Pyrex and crystal can only be recycled through special programs.
People should make sure to rinse the bottles and clean out any food or drink residue to avoid contamination.
To take the YVSC’s recycling pledge, go to EraseTheWasteCo.com/home/#pledge
or email Winn Cowman at winn.cowman@yvsc.org.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User