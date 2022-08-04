YVSC promotes glass recycling with Erase the Waste program

The Yampa Valley Sustainability Council is kicking off its Erase the Waste program by asking people to pledge to keep glass out of the trash.

The Yampa Valley Sustainability Council and Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment are working together on the new program that’s designed to help better educate Coloradans and Routt County residents.

With that, the YVSC will focus on a new core waste reduction area every month by outlining easy steps everyone can take to improve waste reduction at home and in the office.

According to the YVSC, glass recycling in Colorado is unique because the state has a closed-loop recycling system for glass, meaning that recycled glass is turned into new products in state. Keeping the entire process in Colorado benefits the environment and Coloradans by eliminating emissions from transportation and adding jobs to the economy.

When recycling glass, people should keep in mind that soda, beer, wine and other drink bottles are recyclable, as are pickle, jelly, sauce and baby food jars. Basically, clear, blue, green and brown bottles are all recyclable.

However, windows, ovenware, lightbulbs, Pyrex and crystal can only be recycled through special programs.

People should make sure to rinse the bottles and clean out any food or drink residue to avoid contamination.

To take the YVSC’s recycling pledge, go to EraseTheWasteCo.com/home/#pledge

or email Winn Cowman at winn.cowman@yvsc.org .