YVSC hires its first director of natural climate solutions
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Tim Sullivan has joined the Yampa Valley Sustainability Council as its first-ever director of natural climate Solutions. In this new role, he will contribute to the nonprofit’s climate action work by developing an integrated and impactful natural climate solutions program in the Yampa Valley.
Sullivan comes to YVSC with a record of state and national conservation achievements. For the past six years, he worked as the North American climate director at The Nature Conservancy. Prior to his national role, Sullivan served as the state director of the Conservancy’s Colorado Chapter.
Sullivan is taking the helm of the natural climate solutions program as the city of Steamboat Springs, the towns of Yampa, Hayden and Oak Creek and Routt County are nearing completion of the region’s first Climate Action Plan. As recent research shows, natural climate solutions are vital accompaniments to decarbonization for reducing greenhouse gas emissions.
