YVSC fundraiser aims to raise awareness about climate action

Yampa Valley Sustainability Council’s next fundraiser, “Insight: Art for Climate Action,” is scheduled for July 9 at La Joya Dulce in Steamboat Springs.

The event is designed to raise awareness and garner support for climate action by harnessing the transformative power of art. Twenty-five percent of the proceeds from artwork sales will be allocated directly to the participating artists, including Jim Steinberg, Gregory Effinger, Jill Bergman, Joann Orce, Leslie Lovejoy, Missy Borden and more. Artists will be in attendance to discuss their works with attendees.

In addition to the art pieces, the live auction will feature experiences and unique items, including:

• A backcountry ski-with-a-scientist expedition, from Kent Vertrees

• Southwest airline tickets

• Vacation lodging in Mammoth, California, from Nomadness Vacation Rentals

• A private dinner for eight at Elkstone Farm

• A horseback riding adventure at Del’s Triangle 3 Ranch

• Private hot air balloon ride from Wild West Balloon Adventures

• Other gift packages with unique, locally handcrafted items

Additionally, the event will feature a community mural designed by YVSC intern Marguerite Pilon, and all guests will be encouraged to lend their unique perspectives to the mural.

Cocktails from Mythology Distillery, beers from Storm Peak Brewing, and delicious food from Amuse Bouche will be served.

This event is being held in partnership with Alpine Bank, RE/MAX Partners, Ski Town Media, Inc., Jill Bergman and others.

Tickets are $75, and early booking is encouraged. For information and tickets, visit yvsc.org/insight/ .