YVMC reports it provided $22M in ’community benefit’ spending

Despite significant financial losses sustained because the COVID-19 pandemic, UCHealth Yampa Valley Medical Center provided $22 million in what is categorized as “community benefit” spending during the 2019-20 fiscal year.

Of that, $6 million was spent on uncompensated care, or the cost of patient care covered by the hospital to make up the difference for what is not fully reimbursed by Medicaid and Medicare benefits.

The other $16 million went to programs such as the Ask a Nurse free and confidential hotline, community education programs including diabetes and childbirth education, the Community Health Resource Center, transportation assistance for patients and support for The Health Partnership.

Across the entire UCHealth system, revenue decreased by $252 million, according to YVMC President Soniya Fidler. Locally, the hospital saw a significant decrease in patients during the pandemic, especially related to routine care appointments, elective surgeries,and emergency room visits, Fidler described.

There were also increased needs in other areas, and system wide, UCHealth spent $23 million on pandemic-related expenses. Some of those increased needs in the community and financial hardship facing patients made the continued community benefit support even more important, Fidler said.

With close financial monitoring and “some pretty tough decisions . . . we did see tremendous hits but still were able to provide significant support,” she said.