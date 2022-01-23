YVMC named one of top 19 Colorado hospitals for patient experience
UCHealth Yampa Valley Medical Center has been recognized as one of the best hospitals for patient experience in Colorado based on a list compiled by Becker’s Hospital Review.
Becker’s compiled the list of the best hospitals using the Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems scores from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.
In addition to making the list, YVMC was one of eight UCHealth hospitals ranked in the top category.
Others include UCHealth Poudre Valley Hospital, UCHealth Medical Center of the Rockies, UCHealth Longs Peak Hospital, UCHealth Grandview Hospital, UCHealth Greely Hospital, UCHealth Highlands Ranch Hospital and UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital.
