UPDATED: YVEA working to restore power to more than 500 homes; more could lose power as heavy snow hits Steamboat

Editor’s note: This story was updated at 11:15 a.m. to reflect the current number of outages in Routt County.

11:15 a.m. – About 500 homes are still dark as Yampa Valley Electric Association continues to work to restore power to homes across Routt County. Most outages are in the Steamboat Springs and Clark service areas.

Snow has stopped falling in Steamboat for now, but the National Weather Service in Grand Junction is forecasting more through the day, with things tapering off around 10 p.m.

Original Story: The Yampa Valley Electric Association is working to restore power to about 1,000 customers, as heavy snow has knocked down power lines in several parts of Routt County.

There isn’t a clear timetable for when power might be restored, and it is possible that more people will lose service through the day as snow continues to fall, according to YVEA spokesperson Carly Davidson.

“Unfortunately, it is a bit of Whac-A-Mole today,” Davidson said. “We’re able to restore power to one portion, and then because of this heavy snow, we lose other people.”

As of 10:15 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, YVHA’s outage map showed 1,004 members without power, though the numbers are changing as the association restores power to some and others lose their connection.

The co-op has 12 crews out working to repair as many as 40 issues across its service. YVEA has reached out to local contractors to see if they can help as well. Davidson said she couldn’t say whether all power would be restored on Wednesday as snow is continuing to cause issues.

There are at least three power lines down around the county, with one near Riverside Plaza, another off of Routt County Road 48 north of Milner and another by County Road 62 near Clark. Davidson said these lines often take about three hours to fix, but individual situations can vary.

“It varies depending on how easily accessible it is to the pole,” she said. “Do we have to bring out snowmobiles or anything like that? There’s, unfortunately a lot of factors that go into it.”

Beyond snow on lines, Davidson said the snow has weighted down a lot of trees, and that could cause further issues throughout the day.

Nearly 800 of the outages are in the service area that includes Steamboat Springs, impacting about 5% of customers in the area. Another 110 customers are out of power in the 80428 area code of North Routt. The lights are out for a few customers farther north in Wyoming as well.

Davidson asked that customers call YVEA if they lose power. She recommended that people prepare for potential extended outages by bundling up, closing blinds and taking other steps to keep heat in their homes.

“We’re super thankful for the plow drivers out there right now because they are allowing us to get around safely,” Davidson said. “We really ask all members drive safely because the roads are pretty rough right now.”

