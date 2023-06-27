YVEA reports board election results
Yampa Valley Electric Association members elected three directors during the YVEA’s annual meeting Tuesday.
Ray DuBois won election in District 2, which includes Moffat County, Sunbeam and Maybell; Sasha Nelson was elected in District 3, which includes Craig; and Tom Fox won election in District 6, which includes North Routt and Steamboat Springs.
Reported by YVEA, the results were as follows:
• District 2 – Debbie Cook received 938 votes, while Ray DuBois received 1,106 votes.
• District 3 – Incumbent Sasha Nelson ran uncontested.
• District 6 – Tom Fox received 1,135 votes, while Lisa Rosintoski received 926 votes.
Results showed a total of 2,089 ballots received. Of those ballots, 2,061 were paper mail-in ballots and 28 were voted in-person. This represents a little over 10% of the membership.
Newly elected board members will be onboarded prior to the July 18 board meeting, so they can participate in that meeting. YVEA Board of Directors serve a three-year term, with three directors coming up for election each year.
