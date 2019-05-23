YVEA: Power outage south of Steamboat will take at least 10 hours to resolve

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — A power outage affecting the areas of the Timbers Condominiums, Star Ridge Road and Preserve Drive south of Steamboat Springs will take at least 10 hours to repair, according to an email from Yampa Valley Electric Association. About 93 YVEA members were out of power at 11:15 a.m., according to YVEA’s Outage Center.

Crews have been on site assessing the damage. Wind has blown down trees, knocking down powerlines.

Crews need to replace four poles and 5,000 feet of line. YVEA said it hopes the wind dies down so the crew can do this safely. Tree crews are en route to remove the trees, so crews can begin to repair poles and replace the 5,000 feet of line.

Approximate time to repair and restore is 10 hours at the minimum, and members should plan accordingly.