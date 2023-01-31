YVEA power cost adjustment to be fraction of cent, after 50% surcharge on December bills

The additional 5-cent energy charge Yampa Valley residents had to pay for December power usage that significantly increased power bills will be just a fraction of a cent on bills for this month’s power usage.

The power cost adjustment Yampa Valley Electric Association passes along to residents from its main power supplier Xcel Energy will be 0.3 cents per kilowatt-hour on January bills, about 6% of what it was for December.

According to YVEA spokesperson Carly Davidson, this amounts to an additional $2.62 for someone using 874 kWh, which is considered a typical user among co-op members. Last month’s charge added about $44 to a typical member’s bills.