YVEA power cost adjustment to be fraction of cent, after 50% surcharge on December bills
January charge will cost typical user an extra $2.62
The additional 5-cent energy charge Yampa Valley residents had to pay for December power usage that significantly increased power bills will be just a fraction of a cent on bills for this month’s power usage.
The power cost adjustment Yampa Valley Electric Association passes along to residents from its main power supplier Xcel Energy will be 0.3 cents per kilowatt-hour on January bills, about 6% of what it was for December.
According to YVEA spokesperson Carly Davidson, this amounts to an additional $2.62 for someone using 874 kWh, which is considered a typical user among co-op members. Last month’s charge added about $44 to a typical member’s bills.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.