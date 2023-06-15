YVEA member comments requested by July 1 for demand response, EV charging

The May “Co-Op Connection” newsletter mailed by Yampa Valley Electric Association invites comments from customers by July 1 as part of a federally required process, yet YVEA co-op members looking to submit a knowledgeable comment may be unclear as to what “PURPA Standards” mean.

PURPA, or the Public Utilities Regulatory Policies Act, was created in 1978 and identifies standards that certain electric utilities must consider and determines if they are appropriate to implement. PURPA standards are intended to encourage conservation, equitable rates for electric consumers and efficiency in the use of electric utility facilities and resources. Two new PURPA standards related to demand response and electric vehicle charging were added as part of the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act passed in 2021.

The two new standards must be considered by state regulatory authorities and large non-regulated electric utilities, including many cooperatives such as YVEA that had retail sales greater than 500 million kilowatt hours in 2021.

“Bottom line, members should comment that YVEA creates rates that support demand response and electric vehicle charging that mitigates rate increases and costly infrastructure upgrades, i.e. work with consumers by providing more rate options based on how they want to use their energy,” said YVEA member Lisa Rosintoski, who has 32 years of utility industry experience.

Demand response is when co-op members shift their energy consumption away from a period with typically high energy usage in a planned or automated manner.

“Time-of-use rates could shave peak load, which helps with costs because you are not buying energy on the market when it is the most expensive,” Rosintoski explained.

YVEA Public Relations Specialist Carly Davidson said Thursday the YVEA leadership is unable to provide any forecast on the PURPA standards decision since public comment is still open. Davidson encouraged members to submit comments by July 1 or comment in-person at the July 25 YVEA board meeting. She said members can look for a staff posting of recommendations on the YVEA website by Aug. 1, and then attend the Aug. 22 board meeting at noon that will serve as the official public hearing for the two new standards.

Rosintoski, who is running against incumbent Tom Fox for a YVEA board seat, points to the CORE Electric Cooperative as one electric utility that already has adopted the two new standards to incorporate into their planning processes. Headquartered in Sedalia, CORE covers 175,000 meters across 10 counties in the area from Denver to Colorado Springs.

“The cooperatives should carefully consider how to adopt and implement the new PURPA standards to make sure it complies with their members’ needs and is cost effective for the utility and the members,” said Chris Hildred, power supply director at CORE.

Industry experts explain that implementing demand response practices can help to shave off peak use so that utilities will not have to unnecessarily invest in expensive new infrastructure to accommodate for peak times. Using an analogy, church planners often say an expensive, over-sized parking lot is not needed only to handle Easter Sunday parking demands when other mitigation measures for the peak period can be employed instead.

According to Hildred, CORE currently offers multiple rate options for residential and commercial customers that promote demand flexibility during typical higher-cost periods and an interruptible rate option for certain member classes.

“We are trying to provide incentive to not use electricity unnecessarily during our peak period,” Hildred said, adding that electric utilities, in general, are faced with higher demand for use when customers are taking care of chores after work, or typically 4-8 p.m. daily.

The federal requirement enacted in 2021 encourages electric utilities to plan ahead for the increase in electric vehicle charging that is expected to grow significantly over the next 10 years. For example, if many electric users came home from work and plugged in their electric vehicles to charge at about the same time while also using electricity for evening chores, the electric grid could struggle to meet the demand.

Hildred noted that, for example, if many people came home from work and plugged in electric vehicles with higher capacity chargers such as Teslas and Ford Lightning pickups, the demand of many chargers at the same time could, in theory, impact supply. At CORE, the cooperative incentivizes electric use during the non-peak 20 hours of the day. Some of the rate plans add a cost of up to $24 per month for charging EVs during peak hours.

Currently YVEA does not have any different time-of-use rates. Davidson noted that YVEA currently “are not and have not experienced any constraints based on our infrastructure and usage demands.”

But Rosintoski said the utility should implement demand response practices to prepare for future growth in the community, EV charging load growth and severe weather disruptions that could constrain the transmission system. She advocates for utilities to offer varying rate structures as long as the rate plan is just, reasonable, and not unduly discriminatory because “one size does not fit all.”

“I believe YVEA can create varying rate structures in their service territory and still recover costs,” Rosintoski said. “Demand response would be a rate that promotes asking members, including businesses, to cut load during peak hours when energy is in high demand.”

One example of demand management practices: some utilities implement an incentive for customers to sign up for a program that could temporarily stop charging an electric vehicle or powering a hot water heater during peak demand times. Those chargers or appliances would need to be Wi-Fi connected and grid-tied.

More information about the YVEA leadership review of PURPA standards can be found on the co-op website at YVEA.com/notice-purpa-111d-standards-consideration-hearing-process .

Comments related to the two new public utilities regulatory policies at YVEA should be submitted to info@yvea.com or submitted online on the webpage YVEA.com/contact-us by 5 p.m. July 1.