YVEA Energy Hero rebate purchase window ends Thursday

Yampa Valley Electric Association co-op member customers have just a few days remaining to make energy efficient appliance or equipment purchases that may be eligible for Energy Hero rebates for 2023.

YVEA energy advisors say the Energy Hero Rebate Program has continued to be well used, and purchases made June 16 or later this year will not be eligible for a rebate. Requests for rebates for qualified purchases made through June 15 must be submitted with receipts within 120 days of purchase or before Sept. 29. Full information is available at YVEA.com/rebates .

Rebates in the form of electric bill credits currently are available in multiple categories for electric-powered equipment such as level II electric vehicle chargers, lawn maintenance equipment, snow blowers, hard-wired heat tape timers, residential and commercial energy assessments, line voltage programmable thermostats for electric heating, and heat pump or electric-resistive water heaters for fuel switching from natural gas to electricity. Rebates are available on a first come, first serve basis and will be honored until YVEA allocated rebate funds run out.

YVEA energy advisors also recommend that members investigate other rebates that may be applicable through Energy.gov/save and Rewiringamerica.org/app/ira-calculator .