YVEA election results: One new director, two incumbents fill open seats
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Yampa Valley Electric Association members elected three members to the board of directors at the cooperative’s annual meeting in Baggs, Wyoming, on Tuesday.
Two of the open seats were filled by incumbent directors Jean Stetson, representing District 3, and Tom Fox, representing District 6.
Stetson won over challenger Kristy McPherson, securing 1,963 votes to McPherson’s 1,059 votes. Fox beat challenger Norm Weaver, receiving 1,676 votes to Weaver’s 1,416 votes.
A new director, Debbie Cook, was elected to District 2. She replaces Larry Elgin, who decided not to run this year. Cook received 2,441 votes.
A third-party administrator, Survey & Ballot Systems, handled the election ballots, which co-op members submitted via mail. YVEA announced the results during its annual meeting, which was streamed online.
A full recording of the meeting is available at YVEA.com.
To reach Derek Maiolo, call 970-871-4247, email dmaiolo@SteamboatPilot.com or follow him on Twitter @derek_maiolo.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User