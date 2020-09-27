YVEA election results: One new director, two incumbents fill open seats

Yampa Valley Electric Association announced the results of its 2020 election, filling three open seats, during the utility co-ops annual meeting on Tuesday.

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Yampa Valley Electric Association members elected three members to the board of directors at the cooperative’s annual meeting in Baggs, Wyoming, on Tuesday.

Two of the open seats were filled by incumbent directors Jean Stetson, representing District 3, and Tom Fox, representing District 6.

Stetson won over challenger Kristy McPherson, securing 1,963 votes to McPherson’s 1,059 votes. Fox beat challenger Norm Weaver, receiving 1,676 votes to Weaver’s 1,416 votes.

A new director, Debbie Cook, was elected to District 2. She replaces Larry Elgin, who decided not to run this year. Cook received 2,441 votes.

A third-party administrator, Survey & Ballot Systems, handled the election ballots, which co-op members submitted via mail. YVEA announced the results during its annual meeting, which was streamed online.

A full recording of the meeting is available at YVEA.com.

