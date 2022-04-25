YVEA board candidate petitions due Friday

Interested candidates have until 4 p.m. Friday, April 29, to submit nomination packets to run for three seats up for re-election on the nine-member Yampa Valley Electric Association co-op board.

A nomination for director is made by written petition signed by at least 15 members (customers) of the electric association. The nominating petition is available on the YVEA website or at co-op offices in Steamboat Springs or Craig.

The three seats up for re-election, with only one incumbent running again, include District 7 in the city limits of Steamboat Springs, District 5 for Hayden and District 4 in southern Moffat County, where residents of the City of Craig also can run for that lesser-populated district seat. Incumbent Patrick Delaney announced he is running again for his board seat representing the Hayden area.

Candidate information and guidelines, including a director district map, can be found on the YVEA website at yvea.com/board-directors-information . This year’s YVEA election includes a deadline for returned ballots to be received by June 23. The member-owned co-op’s annual meeting and announcement of election results is set for June 28 at the YVEA offices in Craig.

The co-op with a $57.7 million annual budget in 2021 serves approximately 21,000 electric customers/members within a 7,113 square-mile territory, according to YVEA information.

