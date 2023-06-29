YVEA annual meeting focuses on upcoming switch in energy providers

A strong theme running through the Yampa Valley Electric Association annual meeting on Tuesday was how the member-owned nonprofit electric cooperative is responding to customer-member requests for a future of stable, predictable electricity prices.

“We’ve listened to you, and we reacted. We did the things you asked us to do,” YVEA CEO Steve Johnson told the audience of more than 65 members during the two-hour afternoon meeting conducted inside the vehicle bay at the Steamboat Springs co-op headquarters.

Although the format and setting of the annual meeting was familiar, the significant change coming to the co-op is the switch in wholesale energy providers that was announced June 1 that will end the current long-term contract with Xcel Energy. Exiting the contract with Xcel requires a five-year off ramp.

Several members at the meeting asked questions about the 15-year contract YVEA leaders signed early this month with Guzman Energy, a wholesale power provider based in Denver, to provide electricity starting June 1, 2028. One member asked where the energy from Guzman Energy is coming from physically.

Guzman Senior Advisor for Market Design and Integration Steve Beuning explained to members that some of the assets Guzman currently holds includes a 145-megawatt wind farm called Panorama in northeastern Colorado and the 80-megawatt Garnet Mesa Solar Project five miles east of Delta now under construction.

“Other resource options available to Guzman Energy are in various stages of development as well. Battery storage resources will likely be included,” Buening said.

Guzman Energy, which serves Delta-Montrose Electric Association and signed a contract with Grand Valley Power on June 1, was named to Fast Company magazine’s list of the world’s most innovative companies for 2022. The Guzman team is made up of former military officers and utility executives “who believe there is a better way,” according to the company’s website .

Members and co-op leaders thanked staff members during the 2023 annual meeting of Yampa Valley Electric. Some of those employees are shown during the playing of the national anthem during the annual meeting opening. Suzie Romig/Steamboat Pilot & Today

YVEA leaders explained that the next five years may be challenging for consistent electricity costs for consumers while the co-op remains under contract with Xcel, where the power-cost adjustment policies led to concerns and complaints from customers about fluctuating prices.

YVEA officials note that the current contract with Xcel has led to “consistent increases in wholesale costs over the past few years, including a rate hike of 14% in 2023.”

Johnson said the decision to move to Guzman in five years was based on rates, reliability, renewables and relationships.

“This agreement powers us forward to deliver reliable and affordable electricity that incorporates more renewable sources and helps us stabilize rates,” Johnson noted.

“We’ve partnered with somebody (Guzman) that we are very, very proud of … a company that’s got over of decade of experience delivering quality projects, quality energy to their partners,” Johnson said. “We are not doing anything without taking a lot of time and due diligence making sure we are putting the resources in place that’s going to be reliable for our membership.”

YVEA and Guzman are working together to develop a resource adequacy plan to be prepared for the switch in 2028.

“We are developing these projects at a long-term fixed price that allows us to stabilize those costs of energy capacity through the duration of that contract,” Johnson said.

Advantages outlined by YVEA leaders regarding the contract with Guzman include no more power-cost adjustments as well as the ability for the co-op to provide a total of 18% of its power through locally produced renewable energy installations. The current contract with Xcel limits that renewable production to 3%, which will be met this fall when the 20-acre, 4-megawatt Yampa Valley Regional Solar Garden under construction in Craig comes online.

That means YVEA will need to develop approximately 90,000 megawatt hours of local renewable energy projects within the next five years, Johnson explained.

“The 15% local projects, that’s on us. That’s YVEA working with the community partners, working with our membership to develop those projects,” Johnson explained.

Another advantage is that Guzman pledges to be 84% powered by carbon-free energy by 2030 compared to Xcel’s pledge of 80% by 2030, Johnson said.

According to Xcel’s most recent sustainability report, the energy mix for Colorado included 42% renewable or carbon-free energy at the end of 2022, including 35% wind, 5% solar and 2% other carbon free. The power mix included 31% natural gas and 27% coal.

Another member asked about the efficiency of solar arrays during a high-snow winter, pointing to the solar panels often obscured by snow at Sleeping Giant School last winter. Buening said utility-scale solar usually is built utilizing single-axis tracker panels that rotate and thus shed snow more easily. Johnson said the locations of future solar fields would be carefully sited, and perhaps not be in Steamboat Springs, to be more efficient in winter.

Several members asked questions about the co-op’s financial report related to an increase in costs in operations and maintenance, an increase in the percentage of line loss and where members can find public access to more in-depth financial reports beyond the four-page annual report. Johnson said those answers will be forthcoming in future YVEA Co-op Connection newsletters.