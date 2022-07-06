YVEA acts fast to restore power to 857 Steamboat homes after outage

A Yampa Valley Electric Association outage affected 857 units in Steamboat Springs on Wednesday, July 6, but power was restored quickly.

The outage was first reported at 10:09 a.m. and primarily affected homes near the base of the mountain and near Walton Creek Road and Eagle Ridge Drive. The cause of the outage was unknown, but power was restored at 11:16 a.m.

According to John Cromer, operations manager at YVEA, crews utilized fault indicators to locate an area of cable affected by an underground fault. That section of cable affected by the fault was then isolated and power was restored.

The Outage Center page on YVEA’s website showed a peak of 1,911 units without power, but according to Carly Davidson, public relations specialist for YVEA, that number was inaccurate.

At the peak of the outage, about 3% of YVEA’s total service area, and about 5% of YVEA’s customers in the 80487 area code were without power.

