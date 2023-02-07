Youth River Camp scholarship period opens

Friends of the Yampa Youth River Camps offer students entering seventh through ninth grades a four-day exploration of the Yampa River in the early summer, empowering them to travel safely and learn to love the river.

Sessions take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Thursday June 5-8, 12-15 and 19-22 in Steamboat Springs and June 26-29 in Craig.

Each camp has positions reserved for scholarship recipients. Camp is $325 per person and scholarships can cover 25%, 50% or the full cost based on need. Additional scholarship spots may be added based on need, as well.

Apply at FriendsOfTheYampa.com/yampa-river-camps-scholarship .

Registration opens March 6, but scholarship applications are available now. Email outreach@friendsoftheyampa.com or call 970-367-7044 for further questions.