Youth encouraged to participate in Steamboat Amazing Race

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Inspired by a few awesome youth who wanted to compete in the Steamboat Amazing Race together, Partners in Routt County staff took a look at the race rules and made some revisions. New this year, youth age 14 and older can team up and compete in the Steamboat Amazing Race without an adult.

As in past years, youth age 9 and older are also encouraged to participate and must register with a teammate who is at least 18. If competing isn’t a good fit, youth and their parents are also encouraged to sign up to volunteer together.

The 2019 Steamboat Amazing Race is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 22, and all proceeds support the youth mentoring programs of Partners in Routt County. Visit http://www.AmazingRaceSteamboat.org to sign up a team.