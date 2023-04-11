Youth baseball registration open through Saturday
Baseball season is almost here in the Yampa Valley, and Steamboat Youth Baseball is gearing up to return to Emerald Park in May.
Registration for youth athletes is still available through Saturday, April 15, at YampaBaseball.org. To participate, the player must be between 4.5 years old and 14 years old as of May 1.
The league reached 325 total players last year and looks to grow even more this season with new uniforms and a more competitive end of the year tournament.
More information can be found through the website or by emailing YampaValleyBaseball@gmail.com.
To reach Tom Skulski, call 970-871-4240, email tskulski@SteamboatPilot.com.
