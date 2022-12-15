Your complete guide to Christmas dining in Steamboat Springs

The holiday season can be hectic and some people would rather spend their time on the slopes than in the kitchen, and that’s OK! Here’s a compilation of Routt County businesses that will be open on Christmas, Christmas Eve, or offering holiday specials.

Holiday Specials

Moe’s Original BBQ

1898 Kamar Plaza MoesOriginalBBQ.com/lo/steamboat

Holiday catering menu for cooking/heating at home

8 pound spiral smoked ham $65

Holiday sides for 20-25 people (cornbread, sweet potato casserole, squash casserole, collard greens, mac and cheese, baked apples) $40

Call 970-879-1615 to order by Dec. 21

Beard and Braid

116 Ninth St. BeardBraidSteamboat.com

Holiday menu includes gingerbread house kits, cookie boxes, gingerbread bundt cakes, lingonberry cheesecake and more.

Items available for order Dec. 22-25.

Call 970-761-2710 or visit the shop to place an order.

Saturday, Dec. 24 – Christmas Eve

Apres Burger Bistro

2500 Village Drive ApresBurgerBistro.com

Open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Regular menu served.

No reservations required.

Beau Jo’s Mountain Bistro

704 Lincoln Ave. BeauJos.com/locations/steamboat-springs

Open 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Regular menu available

Parties of six or more should call to make a reservation at 970-870-6401

Los Locos

1875 Ski Time Square Dr. loslocossteamboat.com

11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Mountain Tap Brewery

910 Yampa St. MountainTapBrewery.com

Open 2-9 p.m.

Indoor seating first-come, first-served

Reservations available for heated gondola cabins at MountainTapBrewery.com/gondolas

Primrose

1110 Yampa St Suite 100 primrosesteamboat.com

4 p.m. to last seating at 8 p.m.

Slopeside Grill

1855 Ski Time Square Dr. slopesidegrill.com

11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 25 – Christmas

Steamboat Springs Board of Realtors Community Dinner

1-5 p.m., Steamboat Springs Community Center

Beau Jo’s Mountain Bistro

704 Lincoln Ave. BeauJos.com/locations/steamboat-springs

Open 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Regular menu available

Parties of six or more should call to make a reservation at 970-870-6401

The Cabin Christmas Day Buffet

2300 Mt Werner Circle SteamboatGrand.com/dining/the-cabin