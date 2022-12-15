Your complete guide to Christmas dining in Steamboat Springs
The holiday season can be hectic and some people would rather spend their time on the slopes than in the kitchen, and that’s OK! Here’s a compilation of Routt County businesses that will be open on Christmas, Christmas Eve, or offering holiday specials.
Email sreardon@steamboatpilot.com with holiday hours to be included. This list will be included as more submissions are received.
Holiday Specials
Moe’s Original BBQ
1898 Kamar Plaza MoesOriginalBBQ.com/lo/steamboat
- Holiday catering menu for cooking/heating at home
- 8 pound spiral smoked ham $65
- Holiday sides for 20-25 people (cornbread, sweet potato casserole, squash casserole, collard greens, mac and cheese, baked apples) $40
- Call 970-879-1615 to order by Dec. 21
Beard and Braid
116 Ninth St. BeardBraidSteamboat.com
- Holiday menu includes gingerbread house kits, cookie boxes, gingerbread bundt cakes, lingonberry cheesecake and more.
- Items available for order Dec. 22-25.
- Call 970-761-2710 or visit the shop to place an order.
Saturday, Dec. 24 – Christmas Eve
Apres Burger Bistro
2500 Village Drive ApresBurgerBistro.com
- Open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Regular menu served.
- No reservations required.
Beau Jo’s Mountain Bistro
704 Lincoln Ave. BeauJos.com/locations/steamboat-springs
- Open 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.
- Regular menu available
- Parties of six or more should call to make a reservation at 970-870-6401
Los Locos
1875 Ski Time Square Dr. loslocossteamboat.com
- 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
Mountain Tap Brewery
910 Yampa St. MountainTapBrewery.com
- Open 2-9 p.m.
- Indoor seating first-come, first-served
- Reservations available for heated gondola cabins at MountainTapBrewery.com/gondolas
Primrose
1110 Yampa St Suite 100 primrosesteamboat.com
- 4 p.m. to last seating at 8 p.m.
Slopeside Grill
1855 Ski Time Square Dr. slopesidegrill.com
- 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 25 – Christmas
Steamboat Springs Board of Realtors Community Dinner
1-5 p.m., Steamboat Springs Community Center
Beau Jo’s Mountain Bistro
704 Lincoln Ave. BeauJos.com/locations/steamboat-springs
- Open 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.
- Regular menu available
- Parties of six or more should call to make a reservation at 970-870-6401
The Cabin Christmas Day Buffet
2300 Mt Werner Circle SteamboatGrand.com/dining/the-cabin
- Open noon – 8 p.m.
- $85 per adult 13+. $65 for children 6 – 12. Children 5 and under are free.
- Reservations Required. Complimentary valet parking included. Gratuity not included.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.