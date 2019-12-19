Your all-in-one calendar for winter holidays, New Years

Steamboat Ski Area lights up Dec. 31, 2006, with the traditional torchlight parade and fireworks show to celebrate the New Year.



Friday, Dec. 20

Santa visits the Hayden Public Library

Preschool children, parents, grandparents and caregivers are encouraged to stop by the Hayden Public Library to say hello to Santa and collect a goodie bag.

When: 11 a.m. to noon Friday, Dec. 20

Where: Hayden Library, 201 E. Jefferson Ave., Hayden

Price: Free

Gift-wrapping fundraiser for Friends of the Hayden Library

Check gift-wrapping off your holiday to-do list with this Friends of the Hayden Library fundraiser. Gifts should be labeled with full names and may be dropped off on Friday, Dec. 20, to be picked up on Saturday, Dec. 21 between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.

When: 3 to 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20

Where: Hayden Library, 201 E. Jefferson Ave., Hayden

Price: Call 970-276-3777 for prices

Holiday Market

Young Bloods Collective brings the third annual Holiday Market to the Bud Werner Memorial Library in Steamboat Springs. Locally made gifts, festive drinks and DIY crafts will be available.

When: 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20

Where: Bud Werner Memorial Library, 1289 Lincoln Ave.

Har Mishpacha Rabbi Weekend: Shabbat services

Rabbi Scott Segal leads a Shabbat services for kids and families at 6:15 p.m., followed by an adult service with a Torah reading at 7 p.m., all taking place in the Fireplace Room at the Heart of Steamboat United Methodist Church. See more opportunities for classes with Rabbi Segal throughout the weekend in Happenings.

When: 6:15 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20

Where: Heart of Steamboat United Methodist Church, 736 Oak St.

Chamber Singers’ Christmas Concert

The Steamboat Chamber Singers present “Sing We All Noel: A Global Christmas Experience.”

When: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20

Where: Heart of Steamboat United Methodist Church, 846 Oak St.

Tickets: $20 at All That and from choir members

Saturday, Dec. 21

Winter Solstice Snowshoe

Celebrate the winter solstice by snowshoeing up Rabbit Ears Pass. If roads aren’t safe for driving, the tour will move closer to town. RSVP required at yampatika.org.

When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21

Where: Yampatika office, 925 Weiss Drive

Price: $20

Pioneer Christmas Storytime and Craft for Kids

Listen to pioneer and Victorian Christmas traditions and stories and make a traditional holiday craft to take home. See the Tread of Pioneers Museum’s Victorian House decorated for the holidays and visit the hands-on discovery exhibit for kids. This event is for children ages 4 and older, with a caregiver.

When: 11 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 21

Where: Tread of Pioneers Museum, 800 Oak St.

Price: Free

Visit with Santa

Children and caregivers can visit Santa in his study at the Bank of the West lawn. Children are welcome to bring Santa letters and lists.

When: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21

Where: Bank of the West, 555 Lincoln Ave.

Price: Free

Free Community Lunch

All are welcome to a Christmas lunch of baked ham, sweet potatoes, green beans, salad, rolls and dessert.

When: Noon to 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21

Where: South Routt Community Center, 227 Dodge Ave., Oak Creek

Price: Free

A Very Electric Holiday

This show combines puppetry, theater and dance with timeless holiday hit music to tell a tale of friendship and hope for people of all ages.

When: 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21

Where: Strings Music Pavilion, 900 Strings Road

Tickets: Start at $65 at stringsmusicfestival.com

Sunday, Dec. 22

Holiday Festival

From 2 to 4 p.m., participate in the Stocking Scramble, decorate holiday cookies, make ornament crafts, meet Santa and his reindeer and toast the season with complimentary Korbel California Champagne, Coca-Cola and cupcakes in Gondola Square. The Face Vocal Band takes the stage at 2:30 p.m. From 4 to 4:30 p.m., listen to Story Time on the stage, and at 5:30 p.m., welcome the holidays with the Torchlight Parade and fireworks.

When: 2 to 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 22

Where: Steamboat Resort

Price: Free

Come Light the Menorah

All are invited to join Rabbi Scott Segal and the Har Mishpacha congregation as they kindle the light on the first night of the holiday on the lawn in front of the Spiritual Life Center with prayer, songs and hot cocoa.

When: 5:30 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 22

Where: Heart of Steamboat United Methodist Church, 736 Oak St.

Price: Free

Tuesday, Dec. 24

Steamboat Bible Church at Howelsen Hill Lodge

Steamboat Bible Church will host “The Christmas Tree, the Carpenter and the Cross: A Christmas Eve Message.” The service is free and open to all and includes singing, with refreshments following.

When: 5 to 5:30 p.m. Dec. 24

Where: Olympian Hall, 645 Howelsen Pkwy.

Price: Free

The Mike Martinez Christmas Eve Bash

Join local musician Mike and friends at The Press for an evening of music and fun.

When: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 24

Where: The Press, 1009 Lincoln Ave.

Price: Free

Tuesday, Dec. 31

New Year’s Eve Family Fun Event

Ring in the new year with a kid-friendly, family-fun bash at The Steamboat Grand, with a family-style buffet dinner, DJ entertainment, face painting, noise makers, party hats and a complimentary glass of Champagne for adults.

When: 5:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31

Where: The Steamboat Grand, 2300 Mount Werner Circle

Tickets: Start at $36

Torchlight Parade and Fireworks

The Steamboat SnowSports School treats viewers to an on-snow parade down the mountain, lit by torches, with a fireworks display to end the evening.

When: 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31

Where: Steamboat Resort

Price: Free

New Year’s Eve Party at Timber & Torch

Ring in the New Year ’80s style at Timber & Torch with a snack buffet, live music and a complimentary Korbel toast at midnight.

When: Tuesday, Dec. 31

Where: Timber & Torch

Tickets: Start at $30 at steamboat.com

Korbel New Years’ Eve Party at Steamboat Resort

Celebrate 2020 at the top of the gondola in the Champagne Powder Room, with DJ entertainment, a balloon drop and a Korbel toast to ring in the new year, alongside a dessert bar, a chocolate fountain and small-bite appetizers.

When: 9 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31

Where: Thunderhead Lodge

Tickets: Start at $60 at steamboat.com

New Years Eve Bash at Aurum

Ring in the New Year with Throwdown, Steamboat’s classic rock cover band.

When: 9 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31

Where: Aurum Food and Wine, 811 Yampa St.

Price: Free

Bowl, Brew and Boogie NYE Party at Snow Bowl

DJ Chris Freese will spin tunes, lanes will be open, and there will be a free Champagne toast at midnight. After 9 p.m., ages 21 and older.

When: 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31

Where: Snow Bowl, 2090 Snow Bowl Plaza

Price: Free

NYE Bash with Euforquestra

Euforquestra has been igniting dance floors across the country for more than a decade, with their blend of funk, soul, afrobeat, reggae and dub.

When: 10 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31

Where: Schmiggity’s, 821 Lincoln Ave.

Price: $20 to $25, available at schmiggitys.com or at the door

