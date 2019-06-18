Young Professionals Network Board: Vote ‘yes’ on June 25

For many years now, the Young Professionals Network — or YPN — has been surveying our members, asking them what issues and challenges are most important. We consistently hear that “housing” is a big concern.

Having a healthy range of housing inventory in Steamboat Springs is vital to providing an environment where young professionals and their families can contribute to and participate in the local economy and community. We believe that the West Steamboat Neighborhoods annexation presents an opportunity to provide move-up housing inventory for our community, which in turn, will free up entry-level housing options.

Over the last 3 years, Steamboat Springs City Council and city staff have worked with Brynn Grey Partners, a developer known for their successful track record of building local housing neighborhoods in similar mountain communities, to develop a plan that will ensure incremental and smart growth over the next 16 to 20 years and provide a solution to a critical communitywide challenge. This is an opportunity that is unlikely to present itself again, if ever.

As a subcommittee of the Steamboat Springs Chamber, the YPN Advisory Board supports the Chamber’s mission of creating economic vitality in Steamboat Springs and Routt County. We believe that the West Steamboat Neighborhoods annexation by the city of Steamboat Springs is one way to help maintain vitality in the valley. While the WSN annexation is not a “cure-all,” we believe that it will help create housing options that will enable young professionals to continue to live and work in our community.

We encourage our members and the community to educate themselves on the proposed annexation in order to make an informed decision on June 25. It is our hope that you’ll realize the opportunity that this annexation provides as well as the significance of voting “yes” and the impact it will have on the future of our community.

Young Professionals Network Board

Steamboat Springs