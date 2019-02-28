Young Bloods Collective invites Steamboat to ‘Nerd Out’ at monthly board game event

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — During First Friday Artwalk, people might stumble upon an intense game of Dungeons and Dragons while viewing art from the Young Bloods Collective showing at The Ski Locker.

This month’s theme for their show is “Nerd Out,” and in honor of that, Young Bloods is hosting an intro night into the cult favorite board game for their second “Game On” event. “Game On” is a monthly board game night hosted by Young Bloods members, filled with unique board games for those interested in serious board gaming or just looking to learn a new and exciting game while meeting new people.

“YBC decided that a board game night in tandem with our First Friday Artwalk gallery openings would draw a different crowd and give a space for the nerdier side of our locals,” Young Bloods member Brie Kole wrote in an email.

And, the board games played are not the regular, run-of-the-mill Monopoly or Game of Life. Fan favorites from the first event included Sushi Go Party!, a board game based on the popular card game, Sushi Go!, where players earn points by creating fun sushi combinations; Dominion, a game that requires players to collect as much “open land” to create the largest kingdom; and Galaxy Trucker, a tile laying game designed around building spaceships out of used parts, delivering goods and even fending off pirates in a galaxy far, far away.

“As adults, finding friend groups or common interests that don’t revolve around recreation can be hard, so we saw this as a great low impact event we could offer,” Kole said.

Friday’s event will be highlighted by Dungeons and Dragons, but there will be other games available for those who may not want to participate in the main game. And, if this month’s batch of games don’t seem to be the ones your into, Young Bloods will host “Game On” monthly with every First Friday Artwalk, and the games brought will be as unique and different as the art work.

Games kickoff at 5:30 p.m. at The Ski Locker, 941 Lincoln Ave., No. 100A.

