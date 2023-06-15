Young angler crushes fly fishing competition in Vail by thrice hitting 40-foot target

Cillian Garwood enjoys playing football, soccer and a variety of other sports, but the 11-year-old’s true passion is fly fishing.

Four years ago, Garwood went with his family on a guided fly fishing trip and he became obsessed. His father, David Garwood, noticed an event open up at the GoPro Mountain Games in Vail for anglers in Cillian’s age group and signed him up for the Orvis Fly X-Stream Casting Competition that was on Saturday.

“Cillian was pretty excited right off the bat to do this,” David said. “He practiced every day in the yard, and we fish four or five times per week as well.”

The practice made perfect for Cillian, who won the competition for the 11-and-under age group.

The event was a fly fishing accuracy and distance competition in which competitors stood in a designated area on a grass field and cast their line to hit targets at a distance.

There were three targets in total at 15, 25 and 40 feet. Competitors had three attempts at each target and afterward threw one last line for distance, which was the tiebreaker.

Of all the contestants, Cillian was randomly selected to go first. He had a nervous excitement leading up to the event as the crowd filled the field around him.

Cillian Garwood, an 11 year-old from Steamboat Springs, casts his line during a fly fishing competition in Vail on Saturday, June 10, 2023. David Garwood/Courtesy Photo

Miscommunication led to Cillian taking only seven throws instead of nine, but he hit six targets, including landing all three throws on the 40-foot target. He did not need the extra two throws because he won the event by a landslide.

“The first two targets are harder because when you pick up your line, it will give you a little bend,” Cillian said. “The more perfect the bend, the more accurate your cast will be. You have to stop a lot earlier to get that bend.”

According to David, seven members of the U.S. Youth Fly Fishing Team competed in the same event at a higher age group, and Cillian beat all but one.

For his victory, Cillian received a fly rod, a reel and a YETI cooler and water bottle. Cillian said it was hard to keep his enjoyment bottled up throughout the day because he had a blast.

“I was trying to keep myself down because I did not want to get cocky,” he said. “I was super excited at the same time, so I tried to stay chill but inside I was going crazy.”

Cillian’s fascination with fly fishing has led to strong connections in the local fly fishing community too.

He credited the guides who have given him advice over the years, and offered guidance for the casting competition. In particular, Cillian wanted to thank Arianna Roupinian, Wes Fout, Johnny Spillane, Duncan Draper, Paul Russell and other anglers in town.

“All these people are phenomenal and have become mentors to Cillian,” David said. “He texts all of them once a week with questions, and all of them get right back to him. They are really cool, supportive people.”

Winning the event has made Cillian even more excited to compete in the future. He intends on returning to Vail for the GoPro Mountain Games next year and plans to win in the 12-18 age group.

His passion for fly fishing has only grown stronger.

“It is relaxing and it makes me feel good,” Cillian said. “It is challenging and is fun even when we’re not catching fish. It’s just a fun sport in general.”