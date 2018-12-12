Yoga nidra and meditation fundraiser for Beth Boyd

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Bud Werner Memorial Library’s community yoga practice continues with the annual tradition of yoga nidra for the holiday season. A gentle practice for this season of gratitude will be led by Carrie Nelson at 10 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 16 in Library Hall. This practice honors Steamboat local Beth Boyd, a devoted yogi who introduced the Yampa Valley to yoga nidra more than a decade ago.

If you go What: Yoga nidra fundraiser

When: 10 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 16

Where: Library Hall at Bud Werner Memorial Library

Cost: by donation

Yoga nidra means “yogic sleep.” It is a deep relaxation in which you leave the waking state, go past the dreaming state and enter into the dreamless sleep state while remaining fully awake and alert. This state of awareness is extremely beneficial for releasing stress.

Nelson will lead an hour-long practice that starts with 25 minutes of light yoga asana followed by 35 minutes of yoga nidra in the tradition of Boyd’s teachings. Dress warm and comfortably, and bring your own mat and blankets. At the end of yoga, Julie Tucek will lead a goddess meditation designed to pull in the universe’s feminine energy for strength and healing. This practice is free, but donations to Boyd’s recovery are greatly appreciated.

After yoga, stay for community, conversation and celebration of Boyd. Her friends have organized a silent auction, and there will be golden milk and tea for sale, all helping support Boyd’s ongoing cancer treatments. Local dancers from the Elevation competition troupes, Jasmir Tribal Fusion Bellydance Troupe and Steamboat African Dance and Drum Ensemble will also perform.

Visit SteamboatLibrary.org/events for more information.