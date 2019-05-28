Yoga in the Botanic Park begins Saturday, June 1

The Yoga in the Botanic Park program begins Saturday, June 1, and this summer, classes will be held from 9 to 10 a.m. every Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday on the green. Plus, every fourth Sunday of the month, instead of yoga, Qigong will be taught. Qigong integrates gentle movement and attention to breath drawing in energy from nature as it circulates throughout the body.Classes are appropriate for all levels of experience. The park is free, and classes are by donation. The $10 suggested donation helps support the park. It’s recommended to walk, bike, carpool or shuttle to classes as parking is limited. People are also asked to bring a mat or towel and water. Contact Patty Zimmer at 970-846-5608 for more information.