Yelling vulgar words: The Record for Thursday, May 6
Thursday, May 6, 2021
12:41 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers received a call about two bears on a home’s deck in the 2900 block of Columbine Drive. The bears were gone when officers arrived.
12:03 p.m. Officers received a call from a hotel manager in the 1000 block of Walton Creek Road who said a guest left without paying their bill. The guest lives out of state, and officers are investigating the incident.
2:53 p.m. Officers received a call from a resident in the 1400 block of Sparta Plaza who said they heard knocks on their door in the middle of the night. Officers took a report.
4:18 p.m. Officers received a call about money stolen from a hotel in the 2000 block of Apres Ski Way. Officers took a report and are investigating.
5:02 p.m. Officers received a series of calls about a man who walked into Casey’s Pond, City Market and McKnight’s Irish Pub yelling vulgar words at customers and employees. Officers arrested the man for disorderly conduct.
Total incidents: 47
• Steamboat officers responded to 26 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Sheriff’s deputies responded to 12 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to nine calls for service.
The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.
