Yelling racial slurs: The Record for Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019

Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019

7:44 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called about criminal mischief in the 1700 block of Fetcher Park. Someone threw rocks through the windows of several construction machines.

9 a.m. Some tools were stolen from a construction site in the 900 block of Pine Street.

1:07 p.m. North Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to a report of a woman who hit her head while hiking the North Lake Trail. A helicopter transported her to the hospital with a possible concussion.

1:12 p.m. A property manager reported the theft of a snowboard and several other undisclosed items from a home in the 2200 block of Storm Meadows Drive.

2:40 p.m. A dog was barking inside a residence in the 400 block of Tamarack Drive, disturbing neighbors. Officers arrived on scene but were unable to locate any noisy animals.

3:06 p.m. A woman called police after a driver started following her in a fit of road rage. The driver stopped pursuing her before officers could respond.

5:23 p.m. A biker was riding along Yampa Street when a person in a parked car opened their door, causing her to slam into it. She called police about the incident, claiming the person was unapologetic.

6:45 p.m. Police were called about a man yelling racial slurs at several Hispanic people as they exited a business in the 1800 block of Central Park Drive. When officers confronted a man matching the description given by the caller, the man denied making any such slurs.

7:01 p.m. Police noticed a man drinking a beer in public at a parking lot in the 1800 block of Central Park Drive. An officer made him pour out the beer.

9:53 p.m. A Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputy was helping police search for a felony suspect in and around Steamboat. He thought he saw the suspect near a section of the Yampa Valley Core Trail, but it turned out to be a dead deer that had been hit by a car.

Total incidents: 48

Steamboat officers had 26 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Sheriff’s deputies had 17 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to two calls for service.

North Routt firefighters responded to two calls for service.

Routt County Search and Rescue volunteers responded to one call for service.

