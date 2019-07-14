Yelling over parking: The Record for Saturday, July 13, 2019

Saturday, July 13, 2019

2:20 a.m. A bear damaged the lid of a dumpster and was found inside the dumpster in the 10 block of Balsam Court. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers scared it away.

2:51 a.m. Officers responded to a disturbance between a landlord and a tenant in the 2900 block of West Acres. The homeowner lives out of town and came to the house to make repairs. The homeowner wanted to stay at the residence, and an argument arose when the tenant didn’t want that. Officers mediated the argument and encouraged the landlord to find another place to stay.

5:53 a.m. A man was arrested after chasing a restaurant owner and allegedly threatening her with a two-by-four piece of wood in the 1100 block of Lincoln Avenue.

6:30 a.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue assisted someone who sustained a traumatic injury in the 31600 block of Mount Werner Road.

8:36 a.m. Hayden Police Department officers, Steamboat police, Routt County Sheriffs Office deputies and West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to a gunshot wound in the 400 block of South Third Street in Hayden. A juvenile male allegedly shot another man with a round of birdshot from a shotgun after the man reportedly stole an all-terrain vehicle. The man accused of stealing the all-terrain vehicle was arrested on suspicion of second-degree burglary, first-degree criminal trespass, larceny and criminal mischief, all felonies.

10:10 a.m. Steamboat firefighters were called to assist someone who sustained a traumatic injury at Ski Town Park.

1:35 p.m. Thousands of dollars worth of power tools were reported stolen from a business in the 2200 block of Downhill Drive.

4:07 p.m. A drunken man passed out in the bushes behind a restaurant in the 2000 block of Curve Plaza. He got up, and officers located him on Shield Drive. A sober friend took the man home.

4:29 p.m. Deputies received a report of a suspicious vehicle in the 29800 block of Emerald Meadows Drive near Steamboat.

5:21 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a verbal assault in the 300 block of Lincoln Avenue. A man approached a woman and started yelling at her about how she’d parked. Officers took a report.

5:29 p.m. West Routt firefighters were called to assist a person who sustained a traumatic injury at Dry Creek Park.

8:48 p.m. Deputies received a report of an empty kayak floating down the Yampa near the Hayden Wastewater Treatment Plant and again at the Routt County Road 80 bridge. Routt County Search and Rescue volunteers and West Routt firefighters were placed on standby, but a search was not initiated.

9:43 p.m. Officers received a report of a bear at a restaurant in the 800 block of Oak Street. Officers received five more bear reports Saturday night.

Total incidents: 73

Steamboat officers had 45 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Routt County deputies had 12 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat firefighters responded to nine calls for service.

West District firefighters responded to five calls for service.

Yampa Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

Search and Rescue volunteers responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.