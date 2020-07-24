Yelling on the roof: The Record for Thursday, July 23, 2020

Thursday, July 23, 2020

11:04 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called about a theft in the 24300 block of Routt County Road 11 near Yampa.

3:04 p.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers received a report of harassment from a woman who received a vulgar photo from an unknown number.

4:22 p.m. Police were called about a man yelling on the roof of an apartment complex in the 1900 block of Ski Time Square. It turned out to be a man making a repair who got upset after finding out he had the wrong part.

4:58 p.m. A mother called police to report her adult son was the victim of a fight somewhere in Steamboat. The son would not say what happened but reportedly had a cut on his head.

6:27 p.m. Deputies received a report of shots fired in the 40000 block of Routt County Road 52.

6:39 p.m. Police were called about a suspicious person at Steamboat Lake State Park.

Total incidents: 44

Steamboat officers had 26 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Sheriff’s Office deputies had 11 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to three calls for service.

West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to two calls for service.

North Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

