Yelling in a car: The Record for Tuesday, July 28

Tuesday, July 28, 2020

7:42 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers responded to motor vehicle crash between two cars in the 1500 block of Lincoln Avenue. The parties involved had minor injuries

7:46 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a report of fraud in the 21000 block of Routt County Road 132 in Phippsburg.

9:08 a.m. Officers were called to a suspicious incident in the 400 block of Howelsen Parkway. A bulldozer was running in the area, but construction crews were on site.

2:19 p.m. Officers responded to a disturbance at a business in the 600 block of Lincoln Avenue. Two men were arguing. Offices mediated the situation.

3:14 p.m. Officers were called to a report of trespassing in the 1800 block of Central Park Drive. Some items were stolen out of an unlocked vehicle.

3:28 p.m. Officers received a report of a possible public health violation at a restaurant in the 700 block of Yampa Street. The caller was concerned people were not social distancing properly.

9:27 p.m. Officers received a report of a man yelling at people at Fifth Street and Lincoln Avenue.

10: 49 p.m. Officers were called to a disturbance in the 1100 block of Soda Ridge Way. Two people were in a vehicle, and one was yelling at the other loudly.

Total incidents: 31

Steamboat officers had 21 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies had four cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to four calls for service.

North Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

Yampa Valley Regional Airport firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.