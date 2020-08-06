Yelling at restaurant staff: The Record for Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020

Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020

1:19 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers received a report of two men yelling in an alley in the 500 block of Lincoln Avenue. They were gone by the time officers arrived.

11:33 a.m. Police were called about a suspicious man who was trying to talk to a driver parked at a mobile home park in the 1300 block of Dream Island Plaza. When the driver said he did not want to talk, the other man got into the seat of the man’s car. He eventually left.

12:42 p.m. Police received a report of criminal mischief from the 2000 block of Walton Creek Road. Someone had stuffed foam insulation inside the caller’s tail pipe.

4:10 p.m. A person called police after taking a swig of someone’s energy drink and feeling sick afterwards at a condominium complex in the 3100 block of Columbine Drive.

6:21 p.m. Police were called about some items stolen from a hot springs in the 100 block of Lincoln Avenue.

6:33 p.m. Police received a report of a drunken man stumbling through the parking lot of a grocery store in the 1800 block of Central Park Drive. A friend came to pick up the man.

9:49 p.m. Police were called about a disturbance involving customers yelling at staff at a restaurant in the 2200 block of Apres Ski Way.

10:13 p.m. Police received a noise complaint regarding some teenagers playing loud music in the 200 block of James Street.

Total incidents: 56

Steamboat officers had 28 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies had 19 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to nine calls for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.