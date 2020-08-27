Yelling at pedestrians: The Record for Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020

Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020

9:28 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called about someone yelling out an apartment window in the 700 block of Walton Pond Circle. The person was OK.

5:56 p.m. Police were called about a brawl that broke out at a mobile home park in the 1300 block of Dream Island Plaza.

6:45 p.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue medics were called to assist someone with a back injury in the 10 block of Park Place.

6:56 p.m. Police received a report of a man yelling at passersby at Lincoln Avenue and Eighth Street.

8:29 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called about a crash with unknown injuries at Routt County Road 62 and Dutch Hill near Clark.

10:30 p.m. Police were called about a phone that allegedly was stolen from a gas station in the 600 block of Lincoln Avenue.

11:52 p.m. Police received a complaint about fireworks exploding in the 600 block of Amethyst Drive.

Total incidents: 47

Steamboat officers had 24 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Sheriff’s deputies had 11 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to seven calls for service.

West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to two calls for service.

Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters responded to two calls for service.

North Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.