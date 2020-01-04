Year in review: Top 5 videos of 2019 | SteamboatToday.com

Year in review: Top 5 videos of 2019

News | January 4, 2020

Steamboat Pilot & Today staff report

2019 Cowboy Downhill at Steamboat Resort

Cowboys from the National Western Stock Show in Denver hit the slopes at Steamboat Resort to compete in the Cowboy Downhill — and they really "hit" the slopes.

Posted by Steamboat Pilot & Today on Monday, January 21, 2019

Charlee Shaw returns home

Welcome home, Charlee!Steamboat celebrates the return of the Shaw family as they head to North Routt together for the first time since Charlee sustained life-threatening injuries in a car accident that killed her mother.

Posted by Steamboat Pilot & Today on Wednesday, February 20, 2019

Teton Gravity Research: Homegrown Tour Guide

Teton Gravity Research stopped by Steamboat during Winter Carnival to see what this cowboy town is all about.

Posted by Steamboat Pilot & Today on Friday, March 8, 2019

Winter Carnival: Street events

Only in Steamboat.

Posted by Steamboat Pilot & Today on Saturday, February 9, 2019

2019 Cardboard Classic

Cardboard carnage at the ski area this morning.

Posted by Steamboat Pilot & Today on Saturday, April 13, 2019

