Yawning Yeti offers drive-thru gourmet coffee on Steamboat’s west side

Anson Palmer and Frankie Azulay have opened up the Yawning Yeti Coffee Company on the west side of Steamboat Springs.

John F. Russell

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Frankie Azulay and Anson Palmer are hoping commuters coming to Steamboat Springs from the west side will stop by the Yawning Yeti Coffee Co. on their way to work.

“We just wanted convenient coffee where you don’t have to get out of your car,” Palmer said of the gourmet drive-thru coffee shop.

The Yawning Yeti Coffee Company operates out of a 142-foot coffee cart that is currently located at 1878 Lincoln Ave. in the space between Moe’s Original BBQ and Steamboat Veterinary Hospital.

The business opened July 7 and has already started grabbing the attention of motorists passing by who stop to grab a cup of coffee, both regular or decaf, a latte or a cappuccino on their way into town in the morning or as they head back home in the afternoon.

Yawning Yeti uses beans from the Steamboat Coffee Co. and also offers Americanos, espresso shots, hot chocolate, hot tea and chai. Customers can also choose from iced coffee, iced lattes, iced mochas, cold brew, iced tea, iced chai, Italian sodas and a selection of smoothies and other blended drinks.

“I love coffee, and she loves customer service, so it’s just kind of a perfect mix,” said Palmer, who along with Azulay jumped at the opportunity to purchase the business when it became available this spring. “We would never pass up on something that’s this awesome.”

Anson Palmer and Frankie Azulay have opened up the Yawning Yeti Coffee Company on the westside of Steamboat Springs.

John F. Russell

Palmer, 20, and Azulay, 21, said they are excited to see how the business will grow.

“The guy that we bought it from is actually a friend of my parents,” Azulay said. “He got ahold of me, and pretty much, he wanted me to run it at first, but then ended up asking if I wanted to buy it. So we (Azulay and Palmer) went in together on it.”

Jason Butts built the cart and had been working on opening the Yawning Yeti location since last November. The new owners were in negotiations to purchase the business in March when COVID-19 hit.

“So, we got put on hold,” Palmer said. “Once everything started opening back up, we started negotiating, again. We closed on it about a month ago, and it’s taken three weeks to get it up and going.”

The good news is that business has been good. The bad news is that Palmer and Azulay got a notice the day after they opened that the coffee cart would have find a new home. The couple plans to use the next 30 days to keep building a following and also find a new home on the west side of town.

“It was a surprise for sure,” Azulay said. “We are small and portable, so we will find a new location.”

Until then, they are hoping folks will continue to stop by the Yawning Yeti, which is open from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Customers can find the menu and learn more about Yawning Yeti’s future location on the Yawning Yeti Coffee Company’s Facebook page.

“We just really love the community support that we have had, and I think that’s the best thing you can ask for in a town like this,” Palmer said. “If the community loves you, then you can’t really go wrong.”

To reach John F. Russell, call 970-871-4209, email jrussell@SteamboatPilot.com or follow him on Twitter @Framp1966.