Yawning Yeti Coffee Co. warms up with move inside new location

Frankie Azulay and Anson Palmer behind the counter at the Yawning Yeti Coffee Co.'s new location inside the Mountain View Car Wash on 150 Trafalger Drive. (Photo by John F. Russell)



STEAMBOAT SPRING — Yawning Yeti Coffee Co. co-owner Anson Palmer is optimistic that a move from the west side of Steamboat Springs to a new location inside the Mountain View Car Wash will better serve the following that the business has built since opening in July.

“It’s a bigger space. We’re going to have a lot more capability to do baked goods, and we’re definitely working on that with a local baker,” Palmer said. “We are looking to expand and definitely want to bring in a lot of merchandise, mugs and shirts —all that fun stuff.”

It was also a necessity for the business, which has been operating a coffee cart in the parking lot of the Riverside Business Park since mid-summer.

“The cart was not going to work in the winter,” said Palmer, who operates the business along with Frankie Azulay. “We were not able to figure out a permanent electrical situation and were still going to be running on generator power. The problem was that anytime it gets below 5 degrees, the generator will not start, so we had to make the decision to just close it up for the season. We do plan to open it up next spring.”

Palmer said the plan is to run the business out of the Mountain View Car Wash, which opened in 1997, through the winter months. Once things warm up, the Yawning Yeti owners plan to reopen a second location somewhere back on the west side. The couple is also exploring the idea of finding a space downtown offering customers three locations to find their favorite hot beverages and other drinks.

The Yawning Yeti is also a retail location for the Steamboat Coffee Co., offering beans and ground beans for fans of those products.

Palmer said he took over the space inside the car wash that used to offer soft serve ice cream to customers who were waiting while their cars were washed. The owners stopped that service a while back, and the space was being used for storage. It was the perfect opportunity to escape the cold-weather related issues Yawning Yeti was experiencing with the cart. He feels the move to 150 Trafalgar Drive will allow the business to continue to grow. The Yawning Yeti Coffee Co. is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Saturday.

Currently, Yawning Yeti has two reserved parking spaces in front of the business and is offering curbside delivery. They also have their number posted at the entrance of the car wash so that people can give them a call as they enter to make an order, and then pick it up as they leave.

“You can call us, we will run out and grab your card and bring out run your drink,” Palmer said. “You don’t even have to get out of your car.”

To reach John F. Russell, call 970-871-4209, email jrussell@SteamboatToday.com or follow him on Twitter @Framp1966.