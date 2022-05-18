Yampatika Wild Edible Feast coming May 26

Delicious images from a past Wild Edible Feast, the major annual fundraiser for nonprofit Yampatika. This year’s fundraiser is Thursday, May 26. Yampatika/Courtesy photo



Yampatika, an environmental education nonprofit based in Steamboat Springs, will host its 22nd annual Wild Edible Feast on Thursday evening, May 26, at Aurum Food & Wine.

The event is the major fundraiser for the nonprofit that provides environmental education to children, students and adults in the Yampa Valley. With this year’s theme “Tempt Your Wild Side,” the event is billed as a culinary experience mixed with environmental education. The event will include freshly harvested wild edibles and unique proteins curated by Aurum Chef Gabriel Ledesma.

For VIP ticket holders, Yampatika Senior Naturalists Karen Vail and Mary O’Brien will present a lecture about drought-tolerant native plant landscaping and resources before the dinner.

Fundraiser tickets are on sale for $125 per person for general admission. For more information or tickets, visit Yampatika.org/events . In conjunction with the annual Feast, the nonprofit is hosting a fundraiser online auction at 32auctions.com/WildEdibleFeast .

To reach Suzie Romig, call 970-871-4205 or email sromig@SteamboatPilot.com.