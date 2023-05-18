Yampa Valley Youth Baseball to host field cleanup session

Yampa Valley Youth Baseball has received permission to play at the Steamboat Springs Middle School baseball field this summer season.

However, the field has not been used for baseball in years and is in need of some renovations, including pulling weeds, cleaning the dugouts, paint touch-ups and more.

The league is in search of volunteers to come to the field between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 20, to assist in the makeover. A landscape company will be on-site to help remove weeds.

Volunteers can park in the middle school parking lot and head to the field, just south of the turf field. Bringing rakes, shovels, gloves, sunscreen and water is recommended.