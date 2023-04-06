Registration is open for the 2023 Yampa Valley Wellness Conference set for April 27 with the theme “Reconnected: Transforming Separation and Loneliness into Connection,” presented by nonprofit The Health Partnership.

Organizers from the partnership, with offices in Steamboat Springs and Craig, hope the conference will continue to strengthen and build deeper community connections about behavioral and mental health issues.

Some scholarships are available for people in need who would like to attend the conference for free, with more information available by emailing info@ncchealthpartnership.org . Regular admission tickets are $75, which includes lunch.

The broad lineup of speakers ranging from professors to psychologists to pastors can be found online at TheHealthPartnership.org . The conference, which opens at 8:30 a.m. and continues to 3:45 p.m. April 27 at The Steamboat Grand hotel, will explore the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on behavioral health in general and examine separation and loneliness for individuals and across relationships and systems.

Past Yampa Valley Wellness conferences have drawn participants from the general community as well as from professional backgrounds such as behavioral health and associated disciplines, nonprofit organizations, education and business.

To reach Suzie Romig, call 970-871-4205 or email sromig@SteamboatPilot.com.