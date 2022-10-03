Yampa Valley Sustainability Council urges residents to prioritize aluminum when recycling

The Yampa Valley Sustainability Council is working alongside the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment to educate Coloradans on best waste management practices. For the month of October, YVSC is asking residents to prioritize purchasing and recycling aluminum and other metal containers, instead of plastic.

According to a news release, aluminum is one of the easiest materials to manage, as it can be recycled over and over again. However, residents need to be sure they are recycling correctly. Keep these tips in mind about aluminum and metal materials to ensure they are being handled properly:

• Keep it clean. Make sure to rinse any aluminum cans or containers to remove food residue. If the container is crusted with food, throw it in the garbage to ensure it doesn’t contaminate other recyclables.

• Aluminum foil is just as recyclable as cans, as long as it is free of food residue and is bigger than the palm of your hand.

• Aluminum is a valuable material. It can help make municipal recycling programs financially viable, and even create jobs, according to the news release.

In Steamboat, D&D Metal Recycle — 40025 Baker Way, No. 774426, next to Duckels Gravel Pit off U.S. Highway 40 — will recycle most old metal and aluminum for free. Residents should also check with their local recycling center for any special requirements for aluminum and metal products.

YVSC is promoting the recycling of aluminum and metal products this October as part of its “Erase the Waste” campaign, which focuses on a core waste reduction area every month.

For more, http://www.EraseTheWasteCO.com .