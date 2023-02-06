Yampa Valley Sustainability Council promotes waste reduction for businesses this month
As a part of the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment’s Erase the Waste initiative, the Yampa Valley Sustainability Council is promoting waste reduction strategies for businesses throughout February.
According to a news release, implementing these strategies in business can lead to numerous benefits, including cost savings, increased efficiency and improved environmental sustainability.
YVSC offers to following small steps businesses can take to reduce waste:
- Reduce paper usage by going digital. If printing is necessary, print on both sides of paper and use scrap paper to create notepads instead of purchasing them.
- Start a recycling program and engage members of staff who are passionate about waste reduction to help oversee the program.
- Make the switch to energy-efficient lighting and appliances and try to repair or refurbish equipment when possible rather than replacing it.
- When hosting, offer people water or coffee in a glass or mug instead of in a plastic bottle or disposable cup.
For more, visit EraseTheWasteCO.com, or contact Winn Cowman at winn.cowman@yvsc.org.
