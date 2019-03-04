Yampa Valley Sustainability Council meeting to focus on snowpack, river health, climate change

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Yampa Valley Sustainability Council will host its monthly community meeting from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 6, in a new location in the Routt County Courthouse Annex, 136 Sixth St. in Steamboat Springs. The meeting will be held in the Trout Creek Conference Room, which is on the first floor.

The special topic this month is in preparation for the Sustainability Council's March Talking Green event, "Snowpack and River Heath: The Impacts of Climate Change." Kelly Romero-Heaney, water resources manager for the city of Steamboat Springs, will give an update on the city’s work on climate resilience and river health.

The meetings are open to the community.