Yampa Valley Sustainability Council encourages residents to reduce waste by “Bringing Your Own”

On the heels of the state’s new policy on single-use plastic and paper bags, The Yampa Valley Sustainability Council is urging Routt County residents to focus on “Bringing Your Own” as part of its January Erase the Waste campaign.

According to YVSC, Bringing Your Own means making conscious efforts to reduce waste creation by taking simple actions such as:

Bringing a reusable bag to the grocery store

Using reusable coffee cups and water bottles during daily routines

Keep some basic reusable utensils like forks, spoons, knives and straws at work

YVSC encourages residents to be mindful that every plastic bag and utensil that is used once and thrown away adds up to a huge amount of waste.

For more on the Bringing Your Own campaign this month, go to EraseTheWasteCO.com , or email Winn Cowman at winn.cowman@ysc.org .